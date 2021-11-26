 Skip to content

Notruf 112 - Die Feuerwehr Simulation 2 update for 26 November 2021

Patch 1.0.13631 is live

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've got a new Emergency Call 112 - The Fire Fighting Simulation patch for you!

You can read the complete patch notes here:

V1.0.13631

  • Error fixed: POL and OKW not usable
  • Error fixed: Helmet lamp not usable
  • Bug fixed: KI sometimes does not reach the parking lot when deployed
  • Bug fixed: Clipping problem on some surfaces
  • Bug fixed: Save game was not saved
  • Bug fixed: Some assets were not loaded correctly (tree01)
  • Improved fire balancing during car fire
  • Optimized external views (F3/F4) while driving
  • Added missing radio texts
  • New use: small area fire
  • Engine update to the Unity 2021.1.24f1
  • Terrain of FF prepared
  • Adjustments to the terrain
  • Added static objects in the world
  • Bugs fixed: Crash at apartment fire apartment 07
  • Bug fixed: Sound problems of fire extinguishers
  • Bug fixed: Paramedic stuck behind door
  • Bug fixed: Crash when escorting an NPC
  • Occlusion culling renewed
  • Defective" foam pipes removed
  • Bug fixed: Rare crashes when using thermal imaging camera
  • Bug fixed: Crash when quickly changing units in modding area
  • Bug fixed: Controller blocked in rare cases after changing units
  • Bug fixed: Incorrect rotation of avatar on ladders
  • Bug fixed: Settings control could not be reset
  • Bug fixed: Waypoints not loaded at mission location
  • Bug fixed: Location walk targets did not trigger under some circumstances
  • Bug fixed: Avatar got stuck in stairwell during apartment fire
  • Bug fixed: Front door could not be opened in case of apartment fire
  • Bug fixed: Dismounting was possible before squad arrived on scene
  • Bug fixed: Stretcher with patient was not unloaded at the hospital
  • Bug fixed: Connecting the distributor in impossible places
  • Bug fixed: AI runs over traffic barriers at the scene of an operation
  • Bug fixed: Floating branches during tree sawing operation
  • Bug fixed: WBK does not move when activated a second time
  • Bug fixed: Radio announcements were displayed when units were inactive
  • Bug fixed: Radio announcements continue to play after reset
  • Bug fixed: Interior lighting on/off does not work
  • Bug fixed: Some slide bars were not usable
  • Bug fixed: "Open/close door" task was displayed incorrectly
  • Bug fixed: Speedometer display was not fully functional
  • Bug fixed: Paramedic got stuck in dialog
  • Bug fixed: WASD in modding window activated buttons
  • Bug fixed: Already executed commands could be selected again in TV
  • Bug fixed: Setting for 'Highlight objects' had no effect
  • Bug fixed: Ingame menu could be moved horizontally
  • Barriers at the guard now also work without deployment
  • OKW and POL removed from status monitor
  • Warning light on the roof terrace does not blink permanently anymore
  • Parking and block positions at deployment locations have been adjusted
  • Acceleration and braking of the AI has been adjusted
  • Temperature display at WBC improved, checks larger area and averages the value
  • Added missing highlights to interactions
  • Fixed incorrect calculation when looking around
  • Ventilation of the fire apartment revised
  • Fire traces of the apartment furnishings revised
  • AI now no longer tries to open doors with a chainsaw
  • Granny has learned to carry the cat basket
  • Fixed minor animation bugs
  • Fixed some clipping problems
  • Position of accident victims fixed
  • Fixed unavailable location inspections
  • Texture bug in the fire station fixed
  • The binder now performs a scatter effect
  • After sweeping, dirt now appears on the sweep set
  • Small fixes in the sweeping task
  • Blue collection bin is now easier to target
  • Small improvements in the game world
  • New missions improved
  • Bug fixed: Missing burn marks on cars
  • Bug fixed: Missing burn marks on doors
  • Bug fixed: Ventilation without effect
  • Performance improvements
  • Barriers and status monitors are functional
  • Texts and highlights at mission Apartment01 adjusted
  • Crash in dialogs fixed
  • Smoke in apartment fires improved
  • Smoke detectors in apartments added
  • Smoke detectors destroyed by fire
  • More missions reactivated: Container fires
  • AI vehicle behavior when forming the emergency lane improved

