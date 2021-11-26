Patch 1.0.13631 is live

We've got a new Emergency Call 112 - The Fire Fighting Simulation patch for you!
You can read the complete patch notes here:
V1.0.13631
- Error fixed: POL and OKW not usable
- Error fixed: Helmet lamp not usable
- Bug fixed: KI sometimes does not reach the parking lot when deployed
- Bug fixed: Clipping problem on some surfaces
- Bug fixed: Save game was not saved
- Bug fixed: Some assets were not loaded correctly (tree01)
- Improved fire balancing during car fire
- Optimized external views (F3/F4) while driving
- Added missing radio texts
- New use: small area fire
- Engine update to the Unity 2021.1.24f1
- Terrain of FF prepared
- Adjustments to the terrain
- Added static objects in the world
- Bugs fixed: Crash at apartment fire apartment 07
- Bug fixed: Sound problems of fire extinguishers
- Bug fixed: Paramedic stuck behind door
- Bug fixed: Crash when escorting an NPC
- Occlusion culling renewed
- Defective" foam pipes removed
- Bug fixed: Rare crashes when using thermal imaging camera
- Bug fixed: Crash when quickly changing units in modding area
- Bug fixed: Controller blocked in rare cases after changing units
- Bug fixed: Incorrect rotation of avatar on ladders
- Bug fixed: Settings control could not be reset
- Bug fixed: Waypoints not loaded at mission location
- Bug fixed: Location walk targets did not trigger under some circumstances
- Bug fixed: Avatar got stuck in stairwell during apartment fire
- Bug fixed: Front door could not be opened in case of apartment fire
- Bug fixed: Dismounting was possible before squad arrived on scene
- Bug fixed: Stretcher with patient was not unloaded at the hospital
- Bug fixed: Connecting the distributor in impossible places
- Bug fixed: AI runs over traffic barriers at the scene of an operation
- Bug fixed: Floating branches during tree sawing operation
- Bug fixed: WBK does not move when activated a second time
- Bug fixed: Radio announcements were displayed when units were inactive
- Bug fixed: Radio announcements continue to play after reset
- Bug fixed: Interior lighting on/off does not work
- Bug fixed: Some slide bars were not usable
- Bug fixed: "Open/close door" task was displayed incorrectly
- Bug fixed: Speedometer display was not fully functional
- Bug fixed: Paramedic got stuck in dialog
- Bug fixed: WASD in modding window activated buttons
- Bug fixed: Already executed commands could be selected again in TV
- Bug fixed: Setting for 'Highlight objects' had no effect
- Bug fixed: Ingame menu could be moved horizontally
- Barriers at the guard now also work without deployment
- OKW and POL removed from status monitor
- Warning light on the roof terrace does not blink permanently anymore
- Parking and block positions at deployment locations have been adjusted
- Acceleration and braking of the AI has been adjusted
- Temperature display at WBC improved, checks larger area and averages the value
- Added missing highlights to interactions
- Fixed incorrect calculation when looking around
- Ventilation of the fire apartment revised
- Fire traces of the apartment furnishings revised
- AI now no longer tries to open doors with a chainsaw
- Granny has learned to carry the cat basket
- Fixed minor animation bugs
- Fixed some clipping problems
- Position of accident victims fixed
- Fixed unavailable location inspections
- Texture bug in the fire station fixed
- The binder now performs a scatter effect
- After sweeping, dirt now appears on the sweep set
- Small fixes in the sweeping task
- Blue collection bin is now easier to target
- Small improvements in the game world
- New missions improved
- Bug fixed: Missing burn marks on cars
- Bug fixed: Missing burn marks on doors
- Bug fixed: Ventilation without effect
- Performance improvements
- Barriers and status monitors are functional
- Texts and highlights at mission Apartment01 adjusted
- Crash in dialogs fixed
- Smoke in apartment fires improved
- Smoke detectors in apartments added
- Smoke detectors destroyed by fire
- More missions reactivated: Container fires
- AI vehicle behavior when forming the emergency lane improved
