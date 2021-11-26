Nov 26th - Golden Egg & 7th Satanic Skills!

Due to a lots of golden turkey being paraded around the human world, we got a golden egg problem in the under world! This is a special one-week event that let you hunt golden egg for easy money (there's no event shop this time, ).
Patch Notes v7.48
-
Changed Purgatory back to normal theme.
-
Added a new event monster : Golden Ekkling (Stays for 1 week only)
-
Added a new event item : Golden Egg (No event shop, but can be sold for 3000 silver.)
-
Added new basic arena tutorial to Practice Arena.
-
Add new 7th Satanic Skill system. (Toggle on off by pressing #7.)
-
Add new Oyama's 7th Satanic Skill: MizuchiVapor - Deals 6x STR({0}~{1}) + TAL({2}~{3}) [water] dmg and reduce water by LVL({4}~{5})% for {6}s (stack up to {7}%).
-
Add new Verin's 7th Satanic Skill: DoppleGanger - If hit, inflicts ice and deals 21xSTR({0}~{1}) phy and TAL({2}~{3}) mag [ice] damage.
-
Add new Xunwu's 7th Satanic Skill: PhoenixDrive - Deals 15xTAL({0}~{1}) [fire]/[wind] m.dmg and return 15xHLG({0}~{1}) HP to self.
-
Add new Amy's 7th Satanic Skill: Repent - While under cooldown, gives n.Attack {0}% chance to deal TAL({1}~{2}) [light] m.dmg and heal allies with HLG({3}~{4}).
-
Add new Mhaou's 7th Satanic Skill: FullPower - While under cooldown and Mhaou has full HP, give n.Attack and c.Attack LVL{{0}~{1}}% dmg.
-
Update the Campaign and Recruit Board interface.
-
Update Tutorial interface, now with wiki button.
-
Added new killer status buff for all types.
-
Added Thai translations to many tutorial pages.
-
And many more!
Changed depots in betatest branch