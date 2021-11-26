 Skip to content

DemonsAreCrazy update for 26 November 2021

Nov 26th - Golden Egg & 7th Satanic Skills!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Due to a lots of golden turkey being paraded around the human world, we got a golden egg problem in the under world! This is a special one-week event that let you hunt golden egg for easy money (there's no event shop this time, ).

Patch Notes v7.48

  • Changed Purgatory back to normal theme.

  • Added a new event monster : Golden Ekkling (Stays for 1 week only)

  • Added a new event item : Golden Egg (No event shop, but can be sold for 3000 silver.)

  • Added new basic arena tutorial to Practice Arena.

  • Add new 7th Satanic Skill system. (Toggle on off by pressing #7.)

  • Add new Oyama's 7th Satanic Skill: MizuchiVapor - Deals 6x STR({0}~{1}) + TAL({2}~{3}) [water] dmg and reduce water by LVL({4}~{5})% for {6}s (stack up to {7}%).

  • Add new Verin's 7th Satanic Skill: DoppleGanger - If hit, inflicts ice and deals 21xSTR({0}~{1}) phy and TAL({2}~{3}) mag [ice] damage.

  • Add new Xunwu's 7th Satanic Skill: PhoenixDrive - Deals 15xTAL({0}~{1}) [fire]/[wind] m.dmg and return 15xHLG({0}~{1}) HP to self.

  • Add new Amy's 7th Satanic Skill: Repent - While under cooldown, gives n.Attack {0}% chance to deal TAL({1}~{2}) [light] m.dmg and heal allies with HLG({3}~{4}).

  • Add new Mhaou's 7th Satanic Skill: FullPower - While under cooldown and Mhaou has full HP, give n.Attack and c.Attack LVL{{0}~{1}}% dmg.

  • Update the Campaign and Recruit Board interface.

  • Update Tutorial interface, now with wiki button.

  • Added new killer status buff for all types.

  • Added Thai translations to many tutorial pages.

  • And many more!

