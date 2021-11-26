 Skip to content

King under the Mountain update for 26 November 2021

Alpha 8.1.9 update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the game being stretched too large on Windows machines which have "Scale and layout" display setting set higher than 100%
  • Stockpiles now use the group they were placed with as part of their room name
  • By popular demand, you can now build furniture in stockpiles and farm plots, try not to put stuff that blocks tiles in there!
  • Improved construction description to only mention missing requirements when an item can't be found
  • Disabled Japanese, Chinese and Korean translations as these were machine generated and not fit for purpose (a Chinese translation is in development)
  • Updated Spanish translation

