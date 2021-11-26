- Fixed the game being stretched too large on Windows machines which have "Scale and layout" display setting set higher than 100%
- Stockpiles now use the group they were placed with as part of their room name
- By popular demand, you can now build furniture in stockpiles and farm plots, try not to put stuff that blocks tiles in there!
- Improved construction description to only mention missing requirements when an item can't be found
- Disabled Japanese, Chinese and Korean translations as these were machine generated and not fit for purpose (a Chinese translation is in development)
- Updated Spanish translation
King under the Mountain update for 26 November 2021
Alpha 8.1.9 update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
