Assetto Corsa Competizione v1.8.2 hotfix update OUT NOW!

Dear ACC racers!
ACC hotfix 1.8.2 is out now on Steam, refresh your Steam client in order to download and install the update. Notes below also include the changelog for our previous minor update.
Changelog
1.8.2
- Fixed a navigation issue on the setup pitstop strategy page with D-Pad or keyboard.
- Fixed a potential crash related to mouse navigation in menus.
- Fixed TAB overlay leaderboard showing erroneous value for mandatory pitstops served.
- Fixed an issue with Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo custom livery templates.
- Fixed missing aero variation readout with the Jaguar G3 and the REX.
- Fixed BMW M4 GT3 dash display incorrectly showing last lap time instead of best lap time.
- Fixed occasional hang on session loading.
1.8.1
- Fixed Zolder missing from Open series championship selection.
- Fixed missing aero variation readout with Audi R8 LMS and LMS Evo.
- Fixed remnant tyre set and telemetry lap values in BMW M4 GT3 setup presets.
