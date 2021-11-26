 Skip to content

MIR4 update for 26 November 2021

Server Stabilization Work - November 26th

MIR4 update for 26 November 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

From our battle to our war MMORPG MIR4

Greetings, This is MIR4.

We have proceeded server stabilization work to provide better gaming environment.

After ending the client perfectly, please re-connect the client and download the patch.

Thank you

