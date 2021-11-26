- game saves converted to player profiles
- added the ability to delete game profiles from the main menu
- introduction of the name of the game before it starts and checking for the existence of the same game
- the name of the game profile is displayed in the player panel
- manual saving has been removed from the player panel
- when you exit the game, the profile is automatically saved
- auto-save a player's profile based on his activity, but no more than 1 time per minute
- a message when trying to download a corrupted game profile
- message when trying to download a profile newer than the current version of the game
- added 6 countries: Russia, America, Europe, China, Japan, India
- the logic of launching into orbit has been changed - now you can choose the country from which the module will be launched
- reduced costs for the construction of the rotating section, also reduced the initial load on the orbital station
- the purchase and sale of goods is placed in a separate dialog
- added resources on planet Earth
- when calculating the purchase /sale, the resources that can be extracted on the planet are taken into account
- when buying/selling resources, relations with the faction with which we trade are taken into account
- oxygen, hydrogen, carbon dioxide and antimatter have been added to planetary resources
- individual trade with each country
- the transfer of goods between stations is placed in a separate dialog
- the recruitment dialog has been changed - the choice is made by country
- the purchase of robots has been moved to the recruitment dialog
- added a filter by country in the staff panel
- staff preferences in the kitchen are national. Tourists have arbitrary
- relations with the staff and the colony, affect the relationship with the country from where they arrived
- added an indicator that marks the deterioration of relations with the country in the player panel
- tourists are more likely to come from countries with which relations are best
- added an advertising campaign to temporarily improve relations with the country and attract tourists
- added contracts between the player and the countries:
- reception of colonists
- reception of tourists
- conduct research
- deliver the goods
- establish a colony
- added messages about the fulfillment of the contract (or not)
- the "transfer colony" button has been added to the colony panel, according to the previously concluded contract
the transferred colony becomes the spaceport of the country with which the contract was concluded, you can trade with it and hire staff
- removed the player's initial money and subsidizing construction in earth orbit
- if the relationship with the country is 0 - all the staff of this faction leaves the station, as well as tourists
- do not show the character panel with 0 relations with the country
- if there are no countries with which the player can interact, the game ends
- increased the period of occurrence of new solar flares and meteor showers
- disabled mods "infinite money", "everything is allowed", "everything is investigated", "fuel regeneration"
- added a periodically occurring shortage in the supply of goods, the beginning and end of which is reported to the player
- the sandbox now starts with 2 modules - in orbit of the Earth and the Moon
- removed individual parameters for creating orbital modules at the start of the game
- at the start of a new game - the camera approaches the Ground
- cargo was removed when launching modules into orbit
- the ability to transfer cargo to a station where there are no working personnel has been returned
- if it is impossible to build at the station (there is no staff, or he is dissatisfied), the construction panel is no longer hidden, but the player is given a message about the impossibility of construction and the reason.
- at the station in bullfights without gravity, it is possible to install a klesla for staff
- redesigned time acceleration mechanism
- fixed mouse binding to solar panels in space
- added the construction of half the floor in case there is no ladder to the top
