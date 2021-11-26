 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War update for 26 November 2021

Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - v1.9.1 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7782067 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We released a new patch for Gladius. Following the release of Adeptus Mechanicus, it fixes some issues that were reported. You can find the full changelong below.

Changelog:

General

  • Transport experience value now includes its cargo.
  • AI now considers the strength of units inside transports.
  • Camera no longer scrolls to action if mouse buttons are pressed over the map or minimap, if currently scrolling, or if playing a spectator and have a unit or city selected.
  • Selecting a unit or city as a spectator now gives you the vision of that player.
  • Don't deselect unit when new turn starts if spectator.
  • Chaplain now also uses new Terminator move sound.
  • Big Mek now also uses new Meganob move sound.

Balance

  • Increased Skitarii Vanguard armor from 2 to 6.
  • Added Stomp to Knight Crusader.
  • Skorpius Dunerider is now an Assault Vehicle.
  • Skorpius Dunerider and Disintegrator are now skimmers.
  • Relentless now removes the move penalties of salvo weapons (affects Kataphron Destroyers).
  • Gargantuan units and Super-Heavy Walker units can no longer overwatch.
  • Increased Umbra damage taken from Flame and Melta from +50% to +100%.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a crash that could occur for the research upgrade tier objective.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when continuing play after losing in Adeptus Mechanicus quest 5.
  • Fixed Adeptus Mechanicus not suffering a loyalty penalty for having multiple cities.
  • Fixed sometimes not being able to cycle weapons.
  • Fixed Sicarian Infiltrator's Voices in the Code affecting allied units.
  • Fixed Sicarian Infiltrator's Voices in the Code being classified as a buff.
  • Fixed Skitarii Marshal's Control Edict not working.
  • Fixed Tech-Priest Dominus' Lord of the Machine Cult not working.
  • Fixed Tidewall Shieldline showing on neutral units.
  • Fixed weapons and traits hints sometimes drastically reducing the framerate.
  • Fixed quest crash while playing in German.
  • Fixed Command Uplink showing on enemy units.
  • Fixed Kastelan Robots not getting weapon upgrades.
  • Fixed Datasmith's Gamma Pistol not getting assault weapon upgrade.
  • Fixed Space Marines' Frag Grenades and Krak Grenades upgrade descriptions.
  • Fixed some typos.

Changed depots in openbeta branch

View more data in app history for build 7782067
Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War - Windows Depot 489631
Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War - Linux Depot 489632
Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War - Shared Depot 489633
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.