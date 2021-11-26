Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - v1.9.1 Update

We released a new patch for Gladius. Following the release of Adeptus Mechanicus, it fixes some issues that were reported. You can find the full changelong below.
Changelog:
General
- Transport experience value now includes its cargo.
- AI now considers the strength of units inside transports.
- Camera no longer scrolls to action if mouse buttons are pressed over the map or minimap, if currently scrolling, or if playing a spectator and have a unit or city selected.
- Selecting a unit or city as a spectator now gives you the vision of that player.
- Don't deselect unit when new turn starts if spectator.
- Chaplain now also uses new Terminator move sound.
- Big Mek now also uses new Meganob move sound.
Balance
- Increased Skitarii Vanguard armor from 2 to 6.
- Added Stomp to Knight Crusader.
- Skorpius Dunerider is now an Assault Vehicle.
- Skorpius Dunerider and Disintegrator are now skimmers.
- Relentless now removes the move penalties of salvo weapons (affects Kataphron Destroyers).
- Gargantuan units and Super-Heavy Walker units can no longer overwatch.
- Increased Umbra damage taken from Flame and Melta from +50% to +100%.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a crash that could occur for the research upgrade tier objective.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when continuing play after losing in Adeptus Mechanicus quest 5.
- Fixed Adeptus Mechanicus not suffering a loyalty penalty for having multiple cities.
- Fixed sometimes not being able to cycle weapons.
- Fixed Sicarian Infiltrator's Voices in the Code affecting allied units.
- Fixed Sicarian Infiltrator's Voices in the Code being classified as a buff.
- Fixed Skitarii Marshal's Control Edict not working.
- Fixed Tech-Priest Dominus' Lord of the Machine Cult not working.
- Fixed Tidewall Shieldline showing on neutral units.
- Fixed weapons and traits hints sometimes drastically reducing the framerate.
- Fixed quest crash while playing in German.
- Fixed Command Uplink showing on enemy units.
- Fixed Kastelan Robots not getting weapon upgrades.
- Fixed Datasmith's Gamma Pistol not getting assault weapon upgrade.
- Fixed Space Marines' Frag Grenades and Krak Grenades upgrade descriptions.
- Fixed some typos.
Changed depots in openbeta branch