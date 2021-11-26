 Skip to content

Eleven Table Tennis update for 26 November 2021

fix for environment override bug

Share · View all patches · Build 7782000 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

before this version, if you overrided the environment, it'd break play...sorry :(

now it should be good (and if it isn't, i'll keep working on it ;) )

Changed files in this update

Eleven Table Tennis Depot 488311
