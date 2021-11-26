 Skip to content

Ruinarch update for 26 November 2021

Update 9 Hotfix

26 November 2021

Hello all. We introduced a few minor fixes for today:

Tweaks

  • Agoraphobic characters will no longer produce Chaos Orbs from its effects while they are recuperating in a hospice bed.
  • Vampire Lord is now a melee combatant.
  • Vampire or Lycan Shamans should not create phylactery if they like being one.
  • Vampires should no longer create Lunch Packs.
  • Village Guardians summoned by the Shaman will have a log entry to state who summoned them.

Bug Fixes

  • [FIXED] Warmonger Faction members kill passive animals on sight.
  • [FIXED] Prison and kennel hotkeys still work when options window is open.
  • [FIXED] Plague affliction enabled on characters that are currently immune to Plague.
  • [FIXED] If you Destroy or move a Troll Cauldron while a Troll is heading to it to cook a Villager then the Troll will still cook the Villager.
  • [FIXED] If you seize the target of a Hunting Party, the members will follow the cursor.
  • [FIXED] Ambitious Trait is not included in the pool of randomized Traits that Villagers may have.
  • [FIXED] Vampires may still attempt to obtain Food when you destroy a Food Pile from their Dwelling.

