Update 9 Hotfix

Hello all. We introduced a few minor fixes for today:
Tweaks
- Agoraphobic characters will no longer produce Chaos Orbs from its effects while they are recuperating in a hospice bed.
- Vampire Lord is now a melee combatant.
- Vampire or Lycan Shamans should not create phylactery if they like being one.
- Vampires should no longer create Lunch Packs.
- Village Guardians summoned by the Shaman will have a log entry to state who summoned them.
Bug Fixes
- [FIXED] Warmonger Faction members kill passive animals on sight.
- [FIXED] Prison and kennel hotkeys still work when options window is open.
- [FIXED] Plague affliction enabled on characters that are currently immune to Plague.
- [FIXED] If you Destroy or move a Troll Cauldron while a Troll is heading to it to cook a Villager then the Troll will still cook the Villager.
- [FIXED] If you seize the target of a Hunting Party, the members will follow the cursor.
- [FIXED] Ambitious Trait is not included in the pool of randomized Traits that Villagers may have.
- [FIXED] Vampires may still attempt to obtain Food when you destroy a Food Pile from their Dwelling.
Changed files in this update