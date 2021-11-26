 Skip to content

Erannorth Chronicles update for 26 November 2021

Via Aurum, New Diplomacy and Trade cards

26 November 2021

Patchnotes

Hi folks,

Today's patch adds a new organization in the game (Via Aurum) and about 40+ new Diplomacy & Trade cards. Via Aurum is the prominent merchant guild in Folkswave and joining them will provide your character with new Diplomacy & Trade actions.

Have fun! And let me know if you come across any issues.

Patch Notes - 26/11 # 1.027.7

Bugfixes

  • Using the caravan immediately after a challenge was removing the challenge from completed challenges & could allow to do that challenge again.
  • Fixed the formula calculating the discount from Trade, Diplomacy & Intimidate when Hiring Caravans.
  • Fixed a few typos in perks and cards.

New Content

  • Added new Organization: Via Aurum and their assorted cards.
  • Added new Diplomacy cards.
  • Added new Trade cards.

Misc Changes

  • Increased the discount rates when hiring caravans to 20% (Trade), 15% (Diplomacy) & 10% (Intimidate).
  • Optimized game startup & loading functions.
  • When Enemies use their Counter Attack ability to counter attack they will (first) take Retribution damage, and only counter attack if they survive the retribution damage.
  • Updated to the latest Unity Engine.

