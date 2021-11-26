 Skip to content

Conqueror's Blade update for 26 November 2021

CATAPHRACT LANCERS CHANGES NOTICE

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Esteemed Warlord, to ensure a level playing field in CBL and a greater experience using the Cataphract Lancers, their [leadership reduction of 50 (to a total of 260)] event will be extended until the end of the season. This leadership reduction will be available between Nov. 25 and Dec. 21 (before maintenance).

  1. Fixes: Fixed a bug where Cataphract Lancers would sometimes fail to deal damage when moving at a low speed.
  2. Buffs: Cataphract Lancers' Charge and Follow Charges now gain a 1-second immunity to crowd-control effects.

Changed files in this update

Game Client Content Depot 835571
