City Zoomer update for 26 November 2021

Update Notes for 11/26/21

Share · View all patches · Build 7781495 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

–Multiplayer now supports more than 2 players, up to 64.

This is untested, so please report if it works.

–New Rooftop gamemode is playable, but still in early development.

