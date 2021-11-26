Build 3.3.7

Bug Fixes
- Fixed fire alarms not being as often as they should of been
- Fixed station 5 area fading out
- Added check to prevent specific crash when players joined games (could also have more reasons for crash, will continue to investigate)
World Changes
- Updated the gas station + loading time of gas station next to station 2
Emergencies
- Added about 5-6 new fire alarm locations on the current emergencies
- lots of new victims, and hazmat barrel spawn locations
Menu Changes
- Fixed Kick Menu Displaying wrong name
- Change to just clicking on the person you want to kick
- Moved Chat Bar higher to not be blocked
Role Assignment System
- Added Role Assignment board in every engine bay on open world map. Interact with it to set your rank / role
Vehicle / Hazmat Spawning
- Replaced spawn system, both can now spawn in any active smoke in associated rooms
