Into The Flames update for 26 November 2021

Build 3.3.7

Build 3.3.7 · Last edited by Wendy

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed fire alarms not being as often as they should of been
  • Fixed station 5 area fading out
  • Added check to prevent specific crash when players joined games (could also have more reasons for crash, will continue to investigate)

    World Changes
  • Updated the gas station + loading time of gas station next to station 2

Emergencies

  • Added about 5-6 new fire alarm locations on the current emergencies
  • lots of new victims, and hazmat barrel spawn locations

Menu Changes

  • Fixed Kick Menu Displaying wrong name
  • Change to just clicking on the person you want to kick
  • Moved Chat Bar higher to not be blocked

Role Assignment System

  • Added Role Assignment board in every engine bay on open world map. Interact with it to set your rank / role

Vehicle / Hazmat Spawning

  • Replaced spawn system, both can now spawn in any active smoke in associated rooms

