RPG Maker MZ - v1.4.0 Update

Hello RPG Makers!
Thank you for using RPG Maker MZ, as always, we appreciate your support! We hope you are enjoying it so far. The latest update, Version 1.3.0, is now live with some major updates and bug fixes!
Major Updates
-
Added an option to create spritesheet based animations in the same format as RPG Maker MV.
-
Update to Effekseer version for better performance on animation rendering.
- Also, it is now possible to have multiple animations playing at once on mobile
Minor Updates
-
Update to the launch plugins "ChangeSelectItemWindowMZ.js", "EventReSpawn.js", "TemplateEvent.js" "EffekseerForRPGMakerMZ_Ex.js"
-
Update to the official plugins "PluginCommonBase.js", "RegionBase.js"
-
Adding routines to prevent the editor from closing down unexpectedly.
-
Fixed a bug with text spacing when using proportional fonts depending on display speed.
-
Fixed a bug where you would lose if you use a skill with the Special Effect: Flee on all actors.
-
Fixed the text position on some badly placed tutorial assets.
-
Fixed the non calculation of time under 1s for conditional branching based on timer.
-
Fixed a bug with the plugin command menu where it was displaying plugins that are not activated in the plugin manager or have any commands to use.
-
Effekseer animations should now pause when the window is not active.
-
Fixed a bug where if you used a "Forced battle action" during the end of turn resolution it will activate twice.
-
Fixed the filename of one asset used in the floating shrine.
- In the case you used or based a map on the flying shrine before v1.4.0.
- If you select "remove unused files" during deployment.
- Your project might fail if uploaded on a web server: Failed to load img/parallaxes/IslandOfSky1.png
- If that is the case, please set again the parallax of your map to IslandofSky1
-
New sample maps （in dlc/RemakeMapResourcePack）
-
New NPC assets（in dlc/NpcResourcePack）
How to update your project(s):
-
Create a backup of your project or only its data and js folders. Updating can sometimes cause your project to break so this is for the safety of your hard work!
-
Update your project by going to the Main Tool Bar -> Game -> Update Corescript option.
Changed files in this update