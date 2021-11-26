 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Laypo Simulator update for 26 November 2021

The first Stages of Storage and strawberries

Share · View all patches · Build 7780885 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added the first 2 stages of strawberries
  • Added Weeds which you have a 10% chance of getting strawberry seeds from
  • Changed Spawn Rate of items
  • Can now interact and mine iron ore
  • Added Chests
  • Added the first stage of storage
  • Added some important needs of your character (not functioning yet)
  • Walking near your chest will open if up and an inventory

Changed files in this update

Laypo Country Simulator Content Depot 1789211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.