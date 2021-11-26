- Added the first 2 stages of strawberries
- Added Weeds which you have a 10% chance of getting strawberry seeds from
- Changed Spawn Rate of items
- Can now interact and mine iron ore
- Added Chests
- Added the first stage of storage
- Added some important needs of your character (not functioning yet)
- Walking near your chest will open if up and an inventory
Laypo Simulator update for 26 November 2021
The first Stages of Storage and strawberries
Patchnotes via Steam Community
