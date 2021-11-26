Update Five Patch Notes

This list includes major fixes/changes only, some very minor fixes/changes are not included.
Gameplay
Added:
- Spyglass can now pick up player voices
Balance:
- Doctor’s perk no longer increases revive speed
- Doctor’s perk now increases medicine effectiveness
- Score rebalance
- Removed many negative score items for explorers
- Added score for escaping with friends
- Added score for being a stowaway
- The stove on the ship can now cook 2 items at once
- Seals have more health
- Increased the damage of thrown crafted weapons
Fixes:
- Potential fix for rare case of nitro blowing up when dropped
- Dozens of cases where totems could be placed inside walls
- Sometimes having to use consumables twice
- Rare crash fixes
- Fixed AI getting stuck under ice
Art
- New Cook model added
- New Seal model added
UI
Added:
- Added new health, stew, and lantern icons
- Removed kicked reasons, player just sees that they are kicked
- Notification of when transferring to a new host in the lobby
- Added role icons to the scoreboard / replay
- Added fancy title screen progress bar
Fixes:
- Fixed player names missing when viewing a replay in the lobby
- Days before blizzard now shows up after the poker game rather than before
- Fixed the mouse moving camera when in poker emote menu
- Optimization for large numbers of friends in the crew Invite board
- Can no longer invite friends from the crew Invite board who are already in the lobby
Animation
- Seal NPC: New animation set
- Human head item: New animation set
- Stew/Tea item: Added missing animations (equip and blending)
- Cleaver item: Added missing animations (equip and blending)
- New poker emote animations
- Fixed feet sliding while idle and looking at feet in FP
Level Design
Added:
- Tutorial chapter : The Arctic
Balance:
- Changed how far AI wander from starting location
Fixes:
- Addressed Collision issues that allowed players to get out of bounds
- Addressed several exploits with spirit walk allowing players access to out of bounds areas
- Fixed navigation issues for AI in both Approach and The Summit
- Fixed barrel exploit in boiler room of the ship
- Fixed some art clipping issues on the ship
Sound
- VoIP goes through in-game reverb now
- Thrown items now ring the ship bell
- Much shorter radii on Thrall hand stab sound
- Custom container searching sounds for different types
- New boiler door open/close sound
- Various mix and sound performance adjustments, bug fixes and polish
Other
- Translations added: Japanese, Korean, Turkish, Polish, Italian, German, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French
- Using Epic Online Services in addition to Steam (EOS VOIP instead of Vivox VOIP)
- Can use Join Game and Accept Invite from the Steam Overlay
- Join Game and Invite To Lobby will hide when the game is not longer joinable (heading into match)
- Cancelling joining to a lobby will put the player back into their lobby instead of going to title screen
Changed depots in unstable branch