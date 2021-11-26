 Skip to content

Dread Hunger update for 26 November 2021

Update Five Patch Notes

Update Five Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This list includes major fixes/changes only, some very minor fixes/changes are not included.

Gameplay

Added:
  • Spyglass can now pick up player voices
Balance:
  • Doctor’s perk no longer increases revive speed
  • Doctor’s perk now increases medicine effectiveness
  • Score rebalance
  • Removed many negative score items for explorers
  • Added score for escaping with friends
  • Added score for being a stowaway
  • The stove on the ship can now cook 2 items at once
  • Seals have more health
  • Increased the damage of thrown crafted weapons
Fixes:
  • Potential fix for rare case of nitro blowing up when dropped
  • Dozens of cases where totems could be placed inside walls
  • Sometimes having to use consumables twice
  • Rare crash fixes
  • Fixed AI getting stuck under ice

Art

  • New Cook model added
  • New Seal model added

UI

Added:
  • Added new health, stew, and lantern icons
  • Removed kicked reasons, player just sees that they are kicked
  • Notification of when transferring to a new host in the lobby
  • Added role icons to the scoreboard / replay
  • Added fancy title screen progress bar
Fixes:
  • Fixed player names missing when viewing a replay in the lobby
  • Days before blizzard now shows up after the poker game rather than before
  • Fixed the mouse moving camera when in poker emote menu
  • Optimization for large numbers of friends in the crew Invite board
  • Can no longer invite friends from the crew Invite board who are already in the lobby

Animation

  • Seal NPC: New animation set
  • Human head item: New animation set
  • Stew/Tea item: Added missing animations (equip and blending)
  • Cleaver item: Added missing animations (equip and blending)
  • New poker emote animations
  • Fixed feet sliding while idle and looking at feet in FP

Level Design

Added:
  • Tutorial chapter : The Arctic
Balance:
  • Changed how far AI wander from starting location
Fixes:
  • Addressed Collision issues that allowed players to get out of bounds
  • Addressed several exploits with spirit walk allowing players access to out of bounds areas
  • Fixed navigation issues for AI in both Approach and The Summit
  • Fixed barrel exploit in boiler room of the ship
  • Fixed some art clipping issues on the ship

Sound

  • VoIP goes through in-game reverb now
  • Thrown items now ring the ship bell
  • Much shorter radii on Thrall hand stab sound
  • Custom container searching sounds for different types
  • New boiler door open/close sound
  • Various mix and sound performance adjustments, bug fixes and polish

Other

  • Translations added: Japanese, Korean, Turkish, Polish, Italian, German, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French
  • Using Epic Online Services in addition to Steam (EOS VOIP instead of Vivox VOIP)
  • Can use Join Game and Accept Invite from the Steam Overlay
  • Join Game and Invite To Lobby will hide when the game is not longer joinable (heading into match)
  • Cancelling joining to a lobby will put the player back into their lobby instead of going to title screen

