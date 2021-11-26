 Skip to content

8089 update for 26 November 2021

v1.23: Vehicle updates & Gun Energy balancing

26 November 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Vehicles that run out of charge will no longer explode, they will instead be disabled until they are recharged via a Recharge Station or despawn due to distance from the player
  • Taking damage or being stunned on a vehicle will no cause it explode, it will instead be disabled for about 20 seconds
  • Gun energy use decreased by 20% across the board. This will not change existing guns in saved games, but will be seen on newly generated gun modules
  • Trying to use a Spawn Activator on an already-activated Spawner of the same level & color will result in an error message instead of consuming the item

I hope things feel quite balanced and stable at this point. I know 8089 may not be perfect, but I hope it has a special charm that you can enjoy & recommend! Thank you to all my supports who helped me get this game to where it is today.

Also, hope you all had a wonderful Thanksgiving (or just a wonderful day elsewhere)!

  • Phr00t

