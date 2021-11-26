 Skip to content

Star Of The Show update for 26 November 2021

Star of The Show is NOW out!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game is currently out on Steam for a full release. Thankfully, it's complete and I plan on doing some adjustments every once in awhile. Maybe less than a week, but either way. I'll be fixing BIG bugs if any occur. I'd really like to know feedback or anything specific. It'll be a lot better on later times, as I'm happy with it now. Please enjoy the game and let me know if anything happens! I'm happy things are working out!

I plan on release a small update today for changing the papers around, so it should be overall better to see. I also plan on getting a graphics changing system.

  • Low
  • Medium
  • High

The basics, I plan on adding quite a bit for improvement. Happy to do this stuff! I really appreciate the support.

The game is out now!

