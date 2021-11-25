 Skip to content

DDraceNetwork update for 25 November 2021

DDNet 15.7 released

Last edited by Wendy

DDNet 15.7 has been released with the following highlights:

  • [Client] Make opening files for reading on windows case insensitive (again) [Robyt3]
  • [Client] Increase console backlog size from 64 KB to 1 MB
  • [Client] Fix cutting demos from KoG server
  • [Client] Fix steam names being cut off inside utf8 codepoints [Robyt3]
  • [Client] Make laser doors show correctly when spectating other players [trml]
  • [Client] Improve performance of SnapFindItem for extended item types [heinrich5991]
  • [Client] Fix spacing in HUD settings for 5:4 resolution
  • [Client] Fix serverinfo json parser to work with system libjsonparser
  • [Client] Don't overflow network statistics in debug view
  • [Client] Fix search bar cursor position with empty text [Jupeyy]
  • [Client] Fix killmessage-colored player names [Jupeyy]
  • [Editor] Allow zooming any distance in editor (cl_limit_max_zoom_level 0)
  • [Editor] Use wasd to navigate in editor [ChillerDragon]
  • [Server] Server can disable dummy functionality in client [fokkonaut]
  • [Server] sv_plasma_per_sec 0 disables firing
  • [Server] Optimize entity sending [trml]
  • [Tools] Fix map_extract
  • [Tools] Lots of TSAN, UBSAN, ASAN fixes [Jupeyy, heinrich5991]
  • [Tools] Support ASAN manual memory poisoning for pool allocators [Learath2]

Changed files in this update

