DDNet 15.7 released

DDNet 15.7 has been released with the following highlights:
- [Client] Make opening files for reading on windows case insensitive (again) [Robyt3]
- [Client] Increase console backlog size from 64 KB to 1 MB
- [Client] Fix cutting demos from KoG server
- [Client] Fix steam names being cut off inside utf8 codepoints [Robyt3]
- [Client] Make laser doors show correctly when spectating other players [trml]
- [Client] Improve performance of SnapFindItem for extended item types [heinrich5991]
- [Client] Fix spacing in HUD settings for 5:4 resolution
- [Client] Fix serverinfo json parser to work with system libjsonparser
- [Client] Don't overflow network statistics in debug view
- [Client] Fix search bar cursor position with empty text [Jupeyy]
- [Client] Fix killmessage-colored player names [Jupeyy]
- [Editor] Allow zooming any distance in editor (cl_limit_max_zoom_level 0)
- [Editor] Use wasd to navigate in editor [ChillerDragon]
- [Server] Server can disable dummy functionality in client [fokkonaut]
- [Server] sv_plasma_per_sec 0 disables firing
- [Server] Optimize entity sending [trml]
- [Tools] Fix map_extract
- [Tools] Lots of TSAN, UBSAN, ASAN fixes [Jupeyy, heinrich5991]
- [Tools] Support ASAN manual memory poisoning for pool allocators [Learath2]
