Thanksgiving Day Patch

This patch has a lot aspects, and as it's cross platform, I've just wrote it all in a public read only google doc:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1wBMFEl1iBt6t7yq_azbsDapl5w2t37PGDkadlMv09M8/edit?usp=sharing
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
This patch has a lot aspects, and as it's cross platform, I've just wrote it all in a public read only google doc:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1wBMFEl1iBt6t7yq_azbsDapl5w2t37PGDkadlMv09M8/edit?usp=sharing
Changed files in this update