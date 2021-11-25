Bug Patch!

Happy Thanksgiving Everyone! We have a new build up today with a buncha bug fixes! Live Now!
Patch Notes: 11/25/21 - 10.45
- Added VFX for all enemies and bosses
- Fixed Sun Circlet from not preventing burn damage if the burn was less than 5.
- Fixed Thrill of the Hunt to work add bonus cards to the next turn if killing the enemy after pressing end turn with poison.
- Ensured Alchemist is always showing unique cards.
- Ensuring you never see 3 of the same enemy.
- Fixed a small bug where the enemy ult bar wouldn't update correctly.
- Fixed issue with the capital on akhans island getting blocked by the Akhan battle.
- Fixed some issues with potions changing on reload or changing their equipped orders.
- Fixed Potion of Lucidity which wasn't redrawing all the cards discarded if the hand size was greater than 2.
- Fixed Rusty Cleaver and Last Breath from acting weird.
- Tons of other tiny little bugs squashed.
Enjoy your meals today!!! And Thank you all for giving us your feedback, ideas, bug reports, and everything else you do to make this game the best it can be!
