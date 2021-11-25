 Skip to content

EOS 27 update for 25 November 2021

Release Update: 1.0.0

Share · View all patches · Build 7779838 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Guo checking in!

Here are some bug fixes and minor changes to EOS 27:

v.1.0.0 Bug Fixes:

  • Hitboxes on mobs that were not meant to be visible are now hidden.
  • The player no longer spawns with an IrAM chip upon first loading the game.
  • The player can no longer enter the mole miniboss arena after having beaten it already.
  • Main Menu no longer says the version is Closed Beta v.0.1 or whatever it was.

v.1.0.0 Gameplay Changes (Spoilers marked):

  • Added arrows to guide players to the house after beating the mole miniboss. (Sorry to all you guys who thought the game ended after beating the mole! I swear my game is longer than 12 minutes!)
  • [spoiler]The final cutscene can now be replayed: The generator in the final arena will now always be destructible.[/spoiler]

That's all for this update. Thanks for playing!

