Cherry Forest, Jade and SFX

Sound Effects
- Dirt, Sand and Grass now have a different gathering sound from stone
- Various Leaf cubes have a new gathering sound
- Anvils now make metal sounds while crafting
- Chests now make a sound when opening them
- Doors now make opening and closing sounds
- Eating Food now makes eating sounds
- Equipping and Unequipping items now makes sound
- Added new Golem aggro sound
- Added new Goblin aggro sound
- Added new Werewolf aggro sound
Cherry Forest
- Added 9 new enchanting locations to the Cherry Forest Biome
- Crack open sealed treasure chambers for epic rewards
- Climb high above the trees in Jade Watchtowers
- Explore abandoned sections of a large wall and find what was left behind
- Relax between the cherry trees in the Jade Courtyard or delve below in its mines in search of more material rewards
- Added Limestone Brick to Ficterra. This is a white colored brick found in structures in the Cherry Forest Biome. It is also a decorative variant of Brick
- Added Jade Brick to Ficterra. Jade Brick is a stronger brick made from Jade. It can be crafted starting from Tier 5 at the Mason Station. Note: Jade Brick is NOT a variant of normal brick; it cannot be converted to or from other bricks
Other
- Added a new Variant to Ficterra: Bottom Half Corner Ramps.
This lets you put corners on your structures made of half ramps. You can see the variant in some of the new Jade structures in the Cherry Forest Biome
- Fixed a bug where "Auto Crafting" would show up more often than not when doing normal crafting
- The Grow Seeds crafting plan now has a Seeds icon instead of the Research icon
- Skeletons now have their own icon
- Fixed a bug where the effects bar would flash on and off
- Fixed a bug where the Elemental Power Lightning spell could hit you, but deal no damage and get its effect procced
- Fixed a bug where part of the Elemental Power Lightning spell would last forever
- Brown Stone Tiles and Hexagon Stone Tiles now have normal weight
Changed files in this update