 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

King under the Mountain update for 25 November 2021

Alpha 8.1.8 patch

Share · View all patches · Build 7779573 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Wild animals can no longer move through doors, sorry to the civilized elephants
  • Fix for a crash when a creature died in a stockpile but wasn't supposed to be in that stockpile (how inconsiderate of them)
  • Fix for a crash when having a tantrum against a piece of furniture you're standing on top of
  • Fix for a crash when trying to describe crafting that is happening at a piece of furniture that has been deleted
  • Allowed for special characters in settlement names to work with save files
  • Fix for a crash with empty liquid zones
  • Fix for a crash when wild animals get extremely tired (someone has an over-zealous hunter I think)
  • Fix for a crash when an item is somehow created with no material for its main type

Changed files in this update

King under the Mountain Content Depot 930231
  • Loading history…
King under the Mountain Mac Depot 930232
  • Loading history…
King under the Mountain Linux Depot 930233
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.