- Wild animals can no longer move through doors, sorry to the civilized elephants
- Fix for a crash when a creature died in a stockpile but wasn't supposed to be in that stockpile (how inconsiderate of them)
- Fix for a crash when having a tantrum against a piece of furniture you're standing on top of
- Fix for a crash when trying to describe crafting that is happening at a piece of furniture that has been deleted
- Allowed for special characters in settlement names to work with save files
- Fix for a crash with empty liquid zones
- Fix for a crash when wild animals get extremely tired (someone has an over-zealous hunter I think)
- Fix for a crash when an item is somehow created with no material for its main type
King under the Mountain update for 25 November 2021
Alpha 8.1.8 patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
