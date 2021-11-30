 Skip to content

GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- update for 30 November 2021

New Character, Happy Chaos, available NOW! (Nov 30th, 2021)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Chaos, the 3rd DLC character, is now available on Steam!

The Gunslinging Junk Messiah!

Check out our recent Starter Guide to learn all the tips, tricks and treats!

