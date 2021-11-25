【2021 Nov. 26th】Maintenance and Patch Notes

Dear MOE Players,
All servers will be down for maintenance at 11 pm UTC. The maintenance is expected to last for 30 minutes. Please get ready to log off to avoid unnecessary loss. The following updates are expected after the maintenance:
-
You are now allowed to choose the region in the server selection interface
-
Fixed the situation where the black boar sometimes turns white in distance
-
Updated the icons of some weathers
-
Adjusted the rules to modify the use permission of the structure. Originally, only the guild leader can modify the user permission, but it is now open to any member with the manage permission.
-
Optimized the model and description of the long halberd used by Level 20 NPC
-
The weapon used by Level 30 leader of Rebel Army was changed from a long halberd to a spear
-
Fixed the problem of abnormal visual angle when one dismounts using the monocular
-
Added the description of death risk in the treasure map
-
Updated an icon of Territory Banner
-
When a player is away from the keyboard and still crafts, food in the inventory will be consumed automatically when the fullness is below 10%
-
Increased the output rate of flax, pea, notoginseng, and honeysuckle seeds
-
The reduction rate of base fullness for a warrior has been reduced by 10 times
Custom server related:
-
The server tool’s range of configuration multiplier is increased from 0~30 to 0~1000
-
Added a toggle for BE (anti-plugging) function
-
Fixed the problem that the parameter says 0 when using the tool to configure multiple servers
-
Updated “cheat setweather 0” command to set the weather in the GM command list:
0=sunny; 1=cloudy; 2=fog; 3=dense fog; 4=cloudy; 5=drizzle; 6=heavy rain; 7= thundershower; 8=light snow; 9= heavy snow; 10= blizzard; 11= miasma; 12= miasma outbreak; 13= heat wave; 14= sandstorm; 15= thunderstorm;
We will keep on updating the game, and make it better! Thank you for all the support!
Please do not hesitate to leave your feedback and game-related issues on our bug report channel here; or join the Myth of Empires Discord server: https://discord.gg/mythofempires, our team will be there to assist you asap! ːsteamhappyː
