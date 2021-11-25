Inventory & Loot Update!!

Happy Thanksgiving!
This update introduces Player Inventory (I Key) and droppable loot from enemies. The loot table is small as of now; However, more loot will be added over time!
-This update also addresses some bugs and issues with abilities (You can no longer stack the same ability on the hot-bar.)
-Minor visual improvements
-Minor changes to AI spawns
-Fixed issue with one Guardian's ability
-Some player and AI balance change to better adjust to the addition of armor loot.
Stay tuned for more updates and fixes! Any bugs/suggestions please report it to the Discord server.
Happy Thanksgiving to all!
Changed files in this update