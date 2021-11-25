Inventory & Loot Update!!

Happy Thanksgiving!

This update introduces Player Inventory (I Key) and droppable loot from enemies. The loot table is small as of now; However, more loot will be added over time!

-This update also addresses some bugs and issues with abilities (You can no longer stack the same ability on the hot-bar.)

-Minor visual improvements

-Minor changes to AI spawns

-Fixed issue with one Guardian's ability

-Some player and AI balance change to better adjust to the addition of armor loot.

Stay tuned for more updates and fixes! Any bugs/suggestions please report it to the Discord server.

Happy Thanksgiving to all!