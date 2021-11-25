 Skip to content

Castle: Daybreak update for 25 November 2021

Inventory & Loot Update!!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Thanksgiving!

This update introduces Player Inventory (I Key) and droppable loot from enemies. The loot table is small as of now; However, more loot will be added over time!

-This update also addresses some bugs and issues with abilities (You can no longer stack the same ability on the hot-bar.)

-Minor visual improvements

-Minor changes to AI spawns

-Fixed issue with one Guardian's ability

-Some player and AI balance change to better adjust to the addition of armor loot.

Stay tuned for more updates and fixes! Any bugs/suggestions please report it to the Discord server.

Happy Thanksgiving to all!

