Pro Basketball Manager 2022 update for 25 November 2021

November 25th update, bug fixes.

Hello all,

We have deployed a new update of the game today containing the following fixes:

  • Fixed reset of fouls when starting overtime
  • Fixed players sitting on the court after a timeout
  • Fixed UI layout with Chinese language
  • Fixed % of made shots during fastbreaks
  • Fixed name of the default offensive formation in Chinese language
  • Added extra information in the position tooltip in game to know why a player can’t play
  • Fixed defenders looking backwards against full court defenses
  • Fixed issue with ordinal numbers in Chinese language
  • Fixed players getting 2 blocks instead of one

It is not required to start a new career in order to fix the problems,

Good game!

