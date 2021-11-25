November 25th update, bug fixes.

Hello all,
We have deployed a new update of the game today containing the following fixes:
- Fixed reset of fouls when starting overtime
- Fixed players sitting on the court after a timeout
- Fixed UI layout with Chinese language
- Fixed % of made shots during fastbreaks
- Fixed name of the default offensive formation in Chinese language
- Added extra information in the position tooltip in game to know why a player can’t play
- Fixed defenders looking backwards against full court defenses
- Fixed issue with ordinal numbers in Chinese language
- Fixed players getting 2 blocks instead of one
It is not required to start a new career in order to fix the problems,
Good game!
