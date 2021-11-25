Fixed a bug that blocked access to Tier 5 adventures
Fixed an issue that was spawning rewards at much lower tiers than they should have
Fixed an issue that stopped you being able to execute directly after parrying
Fixed an issue that stopped enemies health and stamina scaling correctly at higher tiers
Increased perk and spell costs
Increased crit strength of Katana, short sword and magic sword
Fixed the warhorn sound not playing for crossbowers.
Fixed a bug that prevented enemies from seeing you even if they were very close if you were hiding in a bush
Slightly decreased Eidolon Health at lower levels
Dream Cycle update for 25 November 2021
Hotfix 1.2.22
