Dream Cycle update for 25 November 2021

Hotfix 1.2.22

Build 7778804 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug that blocked access to Tier 5 adventures

Fixed an issue that was spawning rewards at much lower tiers than they should have

Fixed an issue that stopped you being able to execute directly after parrying

Fixed an issue that stopped enemies health and stamina scaling correctly at higher tiers

Increased perk and spell costs

Increased crit strength of Katana, short sword and magic sword

Fixed the warhorn sound not playing for crossbowers.

Fixed a bug that prevented enemies from seeing you even if they were very close if you were hiding in a bush

Slightly decreased Eidolon Health at lower levels

