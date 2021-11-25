Patch 1.5.5.14966

Season 18 Update features:
- Enhanced Rich Presence
- The game has been updated with Enhanced Rich Presence feature. From now on, each player's current game mode and in-game location will be visible to their steam friends.
- New Season 18 Leaderboards features:
- Each parcel's small digging spot can now be accessed with a number of vehicles.
- Small digging spots have increased gold density.
- Nighthawk's rent price is set to 0$.
- Previous season features present in Season 18 Leaderboards:
- Every worker's level is set to maximum.
- Blacksmith upgrades are maxed out.
- Nuggets from drilling are capped at 1400oz.
- Each player's map seed is visible in Gold Map tab.
- Previous season features not present in Season 18 Leaderboards:
- 40% more gold in winter.
Thank you for sending us all the reports and suggestions.
You're awesome human beings!
