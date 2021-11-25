 Skip to content

KEO Playtest update for 25 November 2021

Patch Notes: Version 0.1.810

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Fixed several bugs related to engine update.
  • Fixed not being to highlight tutorial button using controller.
  • Fixed bug where "player_assist" would display in the scoreboard instead of the actual number of assists.
  • Fixed Myriad Rockets going through absolutely everything.
  • Configured matchmaking per regional server.
  • Fixed Rebinding inputs being broken.
  • Fixed Missing Icons from Input Binds.
  • Can no longer waste scrap buying a vehicle you already own (as there's no use in buying it twice).
  • Fixed Repairorama not applying last tick (kinda messes up our math).
  • Fixed "Press [button] to Flip" message from being stuck even after flipping.
  • Fixed Overtax increasing both enemy damage and energy consumption instead of decreasing enemy damage and increasing energy consumption.

Quality of Life/Improvements:

  • Greatly reduced dust particle and opacity.
  • Added Assist count to player summary in the match end screen.
  • Fixed some wonky english.
  • Slight change to how we display items you already purchased in the store, so you can still see name/price.
  • Optimized sound effect loading for lesser breaks when firing new particles for the first time.
  • Labels on bottom bar are now clickable (still missing a couple).

Balancing:

  • Changed Bison damage from 1000 flat damage + up to an extra 1200 damage dependent on ram speed (for a max total of 2200) to 700 flat damage + up to an extra 840 damage dependent on ram speed (for a max total of 1540).
  • Changed Repairorama healing from 750 every 1 second during 6 seconds (amounting to a total of 4500 hp) to 550 every 2 seconds during 12 seconds (amounting to a total of 3300 hp).
  • Changed Infinity cooldown from 35s to 40s and energy consumption from 780 energy points to 1200 energy points.
  • Changed Marauder's Basic Gatling gun from 55 damage every 0.08s (until overheating) to 24 damage every 0.08s (until overheating).
  • Changed Panther's Basic Weapon from 60x2 damage every 0.7s to 108x2 damage every 0.7s.
  • Changed Devisers Basic Shotgun from 25 damage per pellet (x4) every 0.6s to 40 damage per pellet (x4) every 0.6s.

Misc:

  • Changed colours (to better color code classes, greens = "tanks", blues = "support", warm colors = "damage") and dirt values of textures on Deviser and Marauder.

Changed files in this update

KEO Playtest Content Depot 1669151
  • Loading history…
