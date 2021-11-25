Blaston Ranked Changes, Next Update & Steam Awards!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Today we have a lot to share with you! We have a lot of changes coming to the ranked mode in the game coming December, which are detailed by our Community Manager in our latest video!

YouTube

To summarize the video for those that don't have the time, here are the changes starting December 1st:

Ranked Changes & Balancing

You'll now be able to get demoted from a league (lowest league to be demoted to is Elite).

If you end the season in Overlord, you'll still get reset to 2000 LP.

We're increasing the span of players you can match up with in Overlord, so now all Overlord players will be able to face each other.

Underdog System

Players with lower LP will now gain more LP when winning and lose less vs a higher ranked player.

Players with higher LP will now gain less LP when winning, and lose more vs a lower ranked player.

On December 9th, we're releasing our next update, the Arctic Blast update! Stay tuned for more information on it, and make sure to follow us on our social channels to stay up to date on Blaston.

Steam Awards

Finally, Steam is hosting its yearly game awards. We'd be super thankful if you joined in and nominated Blaston for the "Labor of Love" award. We been happy to continue to support the game, and will continue to do so, if you feel the same - then please feel free to pick us for this category!

Vote for Blaston!