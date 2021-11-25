Post Early Access Release - Second Hotfix! & SERVER MAINTENANCE

Note, the server will be down for maintenance at 9 AM - Pacific Time for approximately 30 mins,
-
Buffed Earth and Water class to deal more damage.
-
Air Whip no longer buffs with movement speed.
-
Water bless heal range increased
-
Added "ABORT EXPEDITION" Button in the side menu
Bugfixes / Misc adjustments:
- If someone disconnects in expedition and everyone else is dead, automatically exit the expedition.
- Writing in chat will no longer vote for rolls / party invites / etc..
- Sped up chat scroll sensitivity.
- AFK time is now MUCH longer (2 Hours)
- Spawn slime descrption fixed
- Abilities will no longer be obscured by Expedition Que panel
- Spawn on the left side in the wizards map
- Game may start muted bug fixed
- Warning windows when entering a 3 player or 5 player expeditions.
- Some map fixes to where wind may glitch trough colliders.
- Shield item description fix
Changed files in this update