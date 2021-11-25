 Skip to content

Element Quest update for 25 November 2021

Post Early Access Release - Second Hotfix! & SERVER MAINTENANCE

Share · View all patches · Build 7778537 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Note, the server will be down for maintenance at 9 AM - Pacific Time for approximately 30 mins,

  • Buffed Earth and Water class to deal more damage.

  • Air Whip no longer buffs with movement speed.

  • Water bless heal range increased

  • Added "ABORT EXPEDITION" Button in the side menu

Bugfixes / Misc adjustments:

  • If someone disconnects in expedition and everyone else is dead, automatically exit the expedition.
  • Writing in chat will no longer vote for rolls / party invites / etc..
  • Sped up chat scroll sensitivity.
  • AFK time is now MUCH longer (2 Hours)
  • Spawn slime descrption fixed
  • Abilities will no longer be obscured by Expedition Que panel
  • Spawn on the left side in the wizards map
  • Game may start muted bug fixed
  • Warning windows when entering a 3 player or 5 player expeditions.
  • Some map fixes to where wind may glitch trough colliders.
  • Shield item description fix

