v.19.2 Thanksgiving Patch

Happy Thanksgiving everyone!
Small patch to address some lingering bugs, plus a few gameplay improvements based on feedback I've received like less blocked kicks, the ability to rate your fullback as a regular running back, and giving your QB a bit more speed at the start of running plays.
Full patch notes below:
GAMEPLAY
- Decreased odds of kicks being blocked
- Max power kicks and punts get a significant distance boost
- Skilled AI kickers use more of the field on kickoffs
- Based on player ratings, increased starting speed on QB running plays
- Based on player ratings, increased starting speed on bubble screen passes
- Eliminated sliding around while kick returner waited to catch the ball
- Awareness rating has more impact on how quickly the QB will recognize pressure and avoid sacks
- Lowered scoring threshold for the AI to 'go for it' in a game-winning situation
- Increased likelihood of 'balanced' offensive aggression strategy to 'go for it' when needed
- Decreased likelihood of AI calling a pass during the final series of a game they're winning
CUSTOMIZATION
- Added the ability to designate a FB as RB2 and be rated accordingly
- Team OVRs are now visible on customization screens
BUGS
- Fixed a critical issue where playoff games a user played/watched would not be recorded upon returning to Season Mode
- Fixed a critical issue where the 'Advance' dialog box could be prematurely opened before the week was complete
- Fixed various spelling errors
Changed files in this update