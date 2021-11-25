 Skip to content

Sunday Rivals update for 25 November 2021

v.19.2 Thanksgiving Patch

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Thanksgiving everyone!

Small patch to address some lingering bugs, plus a few gameplay improvements based on feedback I've received like less blocked kicks, the ability to rate your fullback as a regular running back, and giving your QB a bit more speed at the start of running plays.

Full patch notes below:

GAMEPLAY

  • Decreased odds of kicks being blocked
  • Max power kicks and punts get a significant distance boost
  • Skilled AI kickers use more of the field on kickoffs
  • Based on player ratings, increased starting speed on QB running plays
  • Based on player ratings, increased starting speed on bubble screen passes
  • Eliminated sliding around while kick returner waited to catch the ball
  • Awareness rating has more impact on how quickly the QB will recognize pressure and avoid sacks
  • Lowered scoring threshold for the AI to 'go for it' in a game-winning situation
  • Increased likelihood of 'balanced' offensive aggression strategy to 'go for it' when needed
  • Decreased likelihood of AI calling a pass during the final series of a game they're winning

CUSTOMIZATION

  • Added the ability to designate a FB as RB2 and be rated accordingly
  • Team OVRs are now visible on customization screens

BUGS

  • Fixed a critical issue where playoff games a user played/watched would not be recorded upon returning to Season Mode
  • Fixed a critical issue where the 'Advance' dialog box could be prematurely opened before the week was complete
  • Fixed various spelling errors

