 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Emperial Knights Playtest update for 25 November 2021

Multiplayer War Compaign Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7778450 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

EK_Patch 1.3.3a

-added Map_War

Changed files in this update

Emperial Knights Playtest Content Depot 1688631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.