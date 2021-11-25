 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 25 November 2021

0.428.6 - Nuclear Leak

Share · View all patches · Build 7778255 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that caused crashes on startup on some systems.
  • Re-balanced reactor leak damage. Reactors are now less likely to leak seriously, but the leak is more extensive when they finally do.
  • Adjusted physics collision detection settings to prevent dead bodies from entering reactors without proper shielding.
  • Fixed a race condition in a microseismic drone, affecting your cargo scanner, which sometimes caused readings to disappear.
  • Bullets shot from a ship that moves quickly sidewise won't hit its hull anymore.
  • Added mipmapping to icons that were missing it.
  • Added delay between messages from different ships and entities, so you don't get a new conversation just as you are finishing your current one, as that could cause you to overlook a new message while you hang up.
  • Elon Interstellar Model E cargo bay doors are much less likely to damage themselves on front-mounted weapons during hard burns.
  • Nuclear Activated Nanoparticle Incinerator is now much more resistant to being misaligned - but if you manage to misalign it, it's more significant.
  • Crew quests and agendas for inactive crew members are stored in a save file, enabling other persons to have the same story at a different stage.
  • Updated translations.

Changed files in this update

ΔV: Rings of Saturn Windows Depot 846031
  • Loading history…
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Linux Depot 846032
  • Loading history…
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Mac Depot 846034
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.