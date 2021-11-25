- Fixed a bug that caused crashes on startup on some systems.
- Re-balanced reactor leak damage. Reactors are now less likely to leak seriously, but the leak is more extensive when they finally do.
- Adjusted physics collision detection settings to prevent dead bodies from entering reactors without proper shielding.
- Fixed a race condition in a microseismic drone, affecting your cargo scanner, which sometimes caused readings to disappear.
- Bullets shot from a ship that moves quickly sidewise won't hit its hull anymore.
- Added mipmapping to icons that were missing it.
- Added delay between messages from different ships and entities, so you don't get a new conversation just as you are finishing your current one, as that could cause you to overlook a new message while you hang up.
- Elon Interstellar Model E cargo bay doors are much less likely to damage themselves on front-mounted weapons during hard burns.
- Nuclear Activated Nanoparticle Incinerator is now much more resistant to being misaligned - but if you manage to misalign it, it's more significant.
- Crew quests and agendas for inactive crew members are stored in a save file, enabling other persons to have the same story at a different stage.
- Updated translations.
ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 25 November 2021
0.428.6 - Nuclear Leak
Patchnotes via Steam Community
