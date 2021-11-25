 Skip to content

LOST BUBBLES: Sweet mates update for 25 November 2021

Fixed & Improved (Ver 1.1.1)

  • Fixed a problem where the dash would be unintentionally canceled during the dash.

  • Camera work has been slightly improved.

The game will not match players with different versions.

