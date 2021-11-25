-
Fixed a problem where the dash would be unintentionally canceled during the dash.
-
Camera work has been slightly improved.
LOST BUBBLES: Sweet mates update for 25 November 2021
Fixed & Improved (Ver 1.1.1)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update