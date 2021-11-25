EPISODE 36 / PS1 UPDATE 24

NEW: Skill Towers: Three Skill Towers are scattered around the map that, when interacted with, yield Skill Capsules. (New Saves)

NEW: Added Stone Sword -> Unlocked via Primitive Blueprint and deals two damage.

ZENLIKE MODE: Colonists have +30% More MAX Life.

--------------------------------------------------

Colonist Pants are now Colonist Shorts.

Wooden Armor Model Improved.

--------------------------------------------------

Balance: Foliage Bandage -> Foliage/Leaf requirement increased by 1.

Balance: Wooden Stick -> Wood requirement increased by 1.

Balance: Wooden Spear -> Wood requirement increased by 2.

Balance: Primitive Skirt -> Foliage/Leaf requirement increased by 1.

Balance: Primitive Skirt now increases MAX Life by 1 point.

Balance: Stone Mallet Damage increased to 3, and Attack Speed decreased.

Balance: Crashed Clone Pod yields 50% less scrap.

Balance: Debris Pile yields 50% more resources.

--------------------------------------------------

*Fixed Bug where MAX Life was not assigned correctly in some rare instances on fresh colonists.



What can you expect from PS1 Updates?

Post-Season 1 Updates are intended for polishing the game and preparing the game for Season 2, which by the current pace would happen somewhere in 2022 Fall with the release of Episode 37. These PS1 updates don't have a schedule and will be happening randomly during the last months of EA and after the game is out of EA.

In detail, these updates include Bug fixing, polish of the current systems, balance and some light revamps, and localization. The goal is to perfect all the content that has been introduced during EA/Season 1 of Ragnorium and fill the gaps that might exist.

The best is yet to come.

NOTE: I am currently planning to improve Crafting and introduce better equipment progression. This is a significant change to come, so i cant give more details on when it will be done, but i wanted to let you know this.

Love you all.