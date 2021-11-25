 Skip to content

Firestone Idle RPG update for 25 November 2021

Patch notes for version 5.2.0

What's New:

New:

  • New offline earnings screen.
  • Now you can choose the flag you want to represent, from the character menu.
  • Added local leaderboards depending on the flag you represent.
  • All the leaderboards now have the player avatar as well.
  • The friend list limit has been increased to 50.
  • On the player inspect popup, if you click on the player's ID you will copy the ID, the username and the Server on your clipboard.

Changes:

  • On the character menu there is a new centralized system to edit your profile info.
  • Your game ID has been added on the character menu.
  • Next to the name of any player, instead of seeing the platform they were playing, you will now see the flag they represent.
  • The leaderboards have been reset in order to accommodate the changes.

Fixes:

  • Fixed the visual bug with the achievements.
  • Fixed several other minor bugs.

We want to thank everyone for reporting issues you encounter!

