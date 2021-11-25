Patch notes for version 5.2.0

Version 5.2.0
What's New:
New:
- New offline earnings screen.
- Now you can choose the flag you want to represent, from the character menu.
- Added local leaderboards depending on the flag you represent.
- All the leaderboards now have the player avatar as well.
- The friend list limit has been increased to 50.
- On the player inspect popup, if you click on the player's ID you will copy the ID, the username and the Server on your clipboard.
Changes:
- On the character menu there is a new centralized system to edit your profile info.
- Your game ID has been added on the character menu.
- Next to the name of any player, instead of seeing the platform they were playing, you will now see the flag they represent.
- The leaderboards have been reset in order to accommodate the changes.
Fixes:
- Fixed the visual bug with the achievements.
- Fixed several other minor bugs.
We want to thank everyone for reporting issues you encounter!
Support: www.holydaygames.com/support/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/firestonegame
