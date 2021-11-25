v0.13.1: Minor changes

Minor asset, gameplay and balance tweaks.
[General]
- Some texts in Masque were updated
- "Cutscenes" option was added in Gameplay tab of options, which removes intros before boss fights
- Healthbar sprite for boss fights was redrawn
- Volume of ambients was increased
[Gameplay]
- Random number of upgrades from chests affected by Fortune
- Number of masks increases chance to get upgrades instead of mask from a chest, chance is decreased the higher tier of a chest
- Enemies now have guaranteed damage reduction by armor which equals 10% of taken damage
- Temple of Sorrow now has 50% chance to ressurect a signature mask first
[Mask Reworks]
Berab
- Slightly decreased backpushing by attacks
Kelstr
Sniper Rifle
- Piercing through enemy decreases bullet's damage by 10 instead of 5
Scope Aim
- Scope Aim now increases base damage of a bullet by 20 instead of critical hit. Increased damage also affects piercing power.
Headshot
- Headshot now weakens all affected enemies and inflicts critical hit instead of increased damage
[Item Reworks]
- Eye now also removes illusions on W4
- Gyroscope removes illusions and halucinations on W4
- Sponge: health draining for bosses is 17 times faster than for regular enemies. Remaining time in seconds is shown on bosses' healthbar.
- Crate: Now it spawns 1 chest of random tier on each stage instead of maximizing a possible amount of chests on a stage
[Bug Fixes]
- Fixed Master Volume not affecting a volume of ambients.
- Fixed using Purification Shrine changing your mask to Iance during Lieden Mode softlocking a current run
