Frail Faces update for 25 November 2021

v0.13.1: Minor changes

Build 7777859 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor asset, gameplay and balance tweaks.

[General]

  • Some texts in Masque were updated
  • "Cutscenes" option was added in Gameplay tab of options, which removes intros before boss fights
  • Healthbar sprite for boss fights was redrawn
  • Volume of ambients was increased

[Gameplay]

  • Random number of upgrades from chests affected by Fortune
  • Number of masks increases chance to get upgrades instead of mask from a chest, chance is decreased the higher tier of a chest
  • Enemies now have guaranteed damage reduction by armor which equals 10% of taken damage
  • Temple of Sorrow now has 50% chance to ressurect a signature mask first

[Mask Reworks]

Berab

  • Slightly decreased backpushing by attacks

Kelstr

Sniper Rifle

  • Piercing through enemy decreases bullet's damage by 10 instead of 5

Scope Aim

  • Scope Aim now increases base damage of a bullet by 20 instead of critical hit. Increased damage also affects piercing power.

Headshot

  • Headshot now weakens all affected enemies and inflicts critical hit instead of increased damage

[Item Reworks]

  • Eye now also removes illusions on W4
  • Gyroscope removes illusions and halucinations on W4
  • Sponge: health draining for bosses is 17 times faster than for regular enemies. Remaining time in seconds is shown on bosses' healthbar.
  • Crate: Now it spawns 1 chest of random tier on each stage instead of maximizing a possible amount of chests on a stage

[Bug Fixes]

  • Fixed Master Volume not affecting a volume of ambients.
  • Fixed using Purification Shrine changing your mask to Iance during Lieden Mode softlocking a current run

