English
New item: Ghost Sheet (You can use it disguise as a ghost so that hostile ghosts may be confused and will not attack you. They can still detect you or join a battle if your disguise is busted.)
It can have random prefixes.
Added an item drop list for Vengenful Sprites. The list includes Ghost Sheet, Stopped Clock, Photo of Loved One, Ectoplasm.
Added another item drop subsystem which provides better control over the chance on the item drop list. All previous existing drop lists are not affected.
简体中文
新物品：幽灵床单（装备后可以用来伪装成幽灵，敌意的幽灵实体将不会攻击你。但是他们依然可以发现你，并且在你进入战斗时一并加入。）
该物品可能包含前缀
给复仇怨灵加入了物品掉落表。包括：幽灵床单，停滞的秒表，所爱之人的照片，灵质。
加入了一个新的物品掉落子系统，可以更好的控制概率。但是此前已经存在的物品掉落列表不受影响。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 25 November 2021
Public Beta Version 20211125
English
Changed files in this update