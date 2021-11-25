 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Monstermörder update for 25 November 2021

Quick Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 7777608 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a quick fix for the maps and to remove multiplayer for now till we can get it working right sorry for the inconvenience

Changed files in this update

Monstermörder Content Depot 1456251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.