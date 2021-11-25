 Skip to content

Post Scriptum update for 25 November 2021

Hotfix v2.1.1969.5331 - Changelog

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings!

A small extra hotfix is incoming to primarily fix the FOB building issue reported.

Changelog v2.1.1969.5331
  • Fixed FOB's not being buildable on Offensive.
  • Updated Fire Extinguisher FX
  • Updated 20mm HE FX
  • Tweaked physics asset for Daimer Armoured Car

Unfixed known issues currently being worked on:

  • St Mère Eglise Invasion 01 Satchel not working against AA position, only Hawkins and Gammon bomb currently working

  • Cars and trucks are not taking damage from Hawkins mines

  • APX 47mm steering is not working

  • All flags sometimes visible on KOTH

  • Infantry sandbags can be built really fast

  • SDK: Minimap not working

  • SDK: Cooking should be fixed in the next update on Epic Launcher

Sincerely,

Periscope Games

