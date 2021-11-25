Hotfix v2.1.1969.5331 - Changelog

Greetings!
A small extra hotfix is incoming to primarily fix the FOB building issue reported.
Changelog v2.1.1969.5331
- Fixed FOB's not being buildable on Offensive.
- Updated Fire Extinguisher FX
- Updated 20mm HE FX
- Tweaked physics asset for Daimer Armoured Car
Unfixed known issues currently being worked on:
-
St Mère Eglise Invasion 01 Satchel not working against AA position, only Hawkins and Gammon bomb currently working
-
Cars and trucks are not taking damage from Hawkins mines
-
APX 47mm steering is not working
-
All flags sometimes visible on KOTH
-
Infantry sandbags can be built really fast
-
SDK: Minimap not working
-
SDK: Cooking should be fixed in the next update on Epic Launcher
Sincerely,
Periscope Games
