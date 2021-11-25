-Steam screenshots enabled.
-Library is now combat enabled, enemies are added to match the change.
-New boss added at the end of the Library.
-New song added for the new boss.
-New item, the first summon added. However summoning is not active yet as the system needs more added before it can be activated. It still cost Yth stones if you try to summon it right now so don't bother yet.
Skautfold: Knight's End update for 25 November 2021
#Patch 14
Changed files in this update