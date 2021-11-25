 Skip to content

Skautfold: Knight's End update for 25 November 2021

#Patch 14

Build 7777462 · Last edited by Wendy

-Steam screenshots enabled.

-Library is now combat enabled, enemies are added to match the change.

-New boss added at the end of the Library.

-New song added for the new boss.

-New item, the first summon added. However summoning is not active yet as the system needs more added before it can be activated. It still cost Yth stones if you try to summon it right now so don't bother yet.

