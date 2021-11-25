Game Update (2021-11-25)

Share · View all patches · Build 7777413 · Last edited 25 November 2021 – 14:09:18 UTC by Wendy

The autumn sale starts and the <Cross Series> are on sale now.

Thanks to the help from several players, we fixed these issues:

The resolution bug on some of the player's computers. The launching issue on some Win10 computers.

We hope this update could help players to enjoy the game better.

Let us know if you have other issues, just send mail to: info@nvlsoft.com

秋促开始，《女装少年短发妹》和《流浪小猫单身狗》都开始打折啦～

感谢大家一直以来的支持，在热心玩家们的帮助下，我们修正了以下问题：

1、一些地区的PC运行游戏分辨率不正常的错误。

2、一些玩家的Win10无法启动游戏的问题。

希望大家能更好的感受这个温暖的故事。

如果有发现问题，可以发信给我们哦，邮箱地址是：info@nvlsoft.com

标明您遇到的问题表现和游戏标题，我们会尽快跟您联系帮助您解决！