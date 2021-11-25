Good Company - Update v0.12 *Beta Test*

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, Entrepreneurs!

We are excited to invite you to our Beta Test for Good Company v0.12!

The next update will be introducing two gameplay elements that have been requested by our community for a while now. We bring you Competitors and Assignments, for optional play depth and challenge!

Also, those of you who like the campaign will be pleased to know that we have added Level 9, "The Machinery". This level focuses on the use of automation, namely machines and all sorts of conveyor segments, such as mergers and splitters.

You can read more about what awaits you in the Beta Notes below. We hope many of you are eager to participate, the support of our community has always been of great help and very appreciated!

Please note: localization for languages other than English won't be available for this beta version.

Have fun playing Good Company v0.12 beta, we are looking forward to your feedback!

Beta Notes v0.12

Campaign

We have added Level 9 "The Machinery" to the campaign in Good Company! Join your companions Linda Beck and Bob Lazor in a remote facility, where they need to set up a mainly automated production for toys to support a Children's Charity. Under your leadership, of course!

Level 9 introduces machines, as well as splitter and merger segments for conveyors

Set up a production that incorporates automated manufacture and logistics

Learn to work with only a limited amount of employees

Competitors

Good Company v0.12 introduces Competitors for an extra layer of engagement and fun! A mix of familiar and new characters make the Freeplay mode way more dynamic if you choose so. They not only compete with you for market influence but also in other areas. Keep an eye on your rivaling companies, stay ahead of them or surpass them eventually by carefully developing your business:

Use the Freeplay settings to decide if and how Competitors should participate: Each competitor has their individual background, strengths and weaknesses Pick up to three out of nine available competitors Select parameters for how challenging competitors should act

During your Freeplay session, Competitors have options similar to players. They can: enter a market with a new product improve their products remove a product from a market increase production of a product progress market phases (at difficulty setting ‘barks’ and above) unlock new markets (at difficulty setting ‘bites’ and above)

Competitors will comment on their actions and on yours, to make the experience feel more personal

Your and your competitors' performance gets evaluated in the following categories in the new Company Rankings panel: Production - production steps completed per year Finances - value of the company assets (net worth excluding tech) Innovation - value of the unlocked progress (tech, business development, etc.) Happiness - happiness score of each company Prestige - success points generated per year

After each in-game year, the most performant company gets announced

Assignments

Another new feature coming with Good Company v0.12 is Company Assignments. Just like Competitors, they are completely optional, but depending on your preferences, they can improve your play experience:

Use the Freeplay settings to disable or increase the frequency of Assignments

Assignments will be issued by a set of preset clients

Competitors will participate in Assignments

An Assignment tasks you to manufacture products or modules within a given time

The requirements for each product type vary and scale with the market

Place special pallets to deliver the goods to, as requested by an Assignment

An Assignment can request one of the following item types in various tiers: Products Modules

You can check Assignment details by clicking on the phone icon in the upper-right corner

The first company to fulfill an Assignment gets rewarded a certain amount of money, Success Points or Research Data, depending on the Assignment's difficulty

If you and the Competitors are unable to fulfill the complete delivery in time, the Assignment fails

Other

Changed Freeplay milestones to quarterly products sold instead net of worth

Activated Christmas decorations

Added dynamic ToDo-Lists for certain campaign levels for better overviews/lists

Balancing

Product demand is no longer affected by demand settings, base demands are fixed

Product demand base was generally increased

Every activated competitor increases the demand on each market, depending on the competitor difficulty

Module-based demand has been increased (+50%)

Market difficulty has been lowered

reduced amount of minimum features

feature maxima have been increased

Market pacing now also depends on competitor amount

each competitor adds to the required products sold

the general effect of this setting has been lowered

QoL

Minimap for better orientation: Use the new button in the upper left corner to toggle the minimap

Keyboard mapping can be changed in the options menu

Bugfixes