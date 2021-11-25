 Skip to content

Fairtravel Battle Playtest update for 25 November 2021

Version 36 - Team Battles

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update introduces team battles and some balance changes.

  • Added collection button to the top menu
  • Nalari Outfitter now targets any kind of follower
  • Collective Gathering, Bronen the Graveborn, and Darion Hallowmenace now trigger from all followers
  • Commission Materials now costs 1 to draw
  • Phylactery of Foresight now costs 2 to draw
  • Survey Jar now costs 2 to draw
  • Agoraz now has 2 ATK (down from 4)
  • Alard now has 5 cost (up from 4)
  • Arfactus, Shade of Birth is a 7/7 (up from 5/5)
  • Al'Kai now has 3 HP (down from 4)
  • Avalon and Cecile now destroy equipment/ability on play rather than end of turn, and are tacticians rather than intangible
  • Blade of the King now reduces swing cost by 2 (down from 3)
  • Bless now costs 1 (down from 2)
  • Bronen the Graveborn now has 2 ATK (up from 1) and no longer has Persistent
  • Dark Illusion now costs 3 (down from 4)
  • Drain Life now only targets followers
  • Enflamed Pact now costs 2 (down from 3)
  • Enormous Protector now has 3 ATK (up from 2) and is a common (rather than rare)
  • Gravemind now costs 4 (down from 6) and doesn't discard at end of turn
  • Mavel Shama now has 4 Health (up from 4) and gains +1/+2 (down from +3/+3)
  • Noble Owl now has 2 ATK (down from 3)
  • Parched Predator now gains +1/+1 (down from +2/+2)
  • Rage Bringer (Follower) now is a common (rather from rare)
  • Redan Entertainer now costs 2 (down from 3)
  • Ritual Bolt now deals 3 damage (up from 2)
  • Riva Action no longer has quickness and unstable
  • Screeching Banshee now costs 1 to perform its effect (down from 2)
  • Tarin Spellburst (Follower) now has 6 health (up from 4)
  • The Painter now has 4 ATK (up from 3)
  • Tinkering Spirit now costs 3 (up from 2)
  • Trained Hound no longer gains +2 ATK
  • Volcano Elemental no longer deals damage to heroes, gains +2/+1 (down from +2/+2), and doesn't require tactician
  • You can now attack while wielding a weapon but not having the resources to swing with it (the weapon won't be used)
  • Added Flamingo Bundle cosmetic pack to the store
  • Player fields now are limited to 6 followers (down from 7)
  • Bloom now destroys both permanent abilities and equipment
  • Bash deals +2 damage
  • Polished Steel no longer debuffs followers
  • Overwhelm now costs 3 (up from 2)
  • Celestia no longer draws cards
  • Dark Knight Alabaster now gives drain to followers with ATK 2 or less
  • Dina has been reworked

