Version 36 - Team Battles

This update introduces team battles and some balance changes.
- Added collection button to the top menu
- Nalari Outfitter now targets any kind of follower
- Collective Gathering, Bronen the Graveborn, and Darion Hallowmenace now trigger from all followers
- Commission Materials now costs 1 to draw
- Phylactery of Foresight now costs 2 to draw
- Survey Jar now costs 2 to draw
- Agoraz now has 2 ATK (down from 4)
- Alard now has 5 cost (up from 4)
- Arfactus, Shade of Birth is a 7/7 (up from 5/5)
- Al'Kai now has 3 HP (down from 4)
- Avalon and Cecile now destroy equipment/ability on play rather than end of turn, and are tacticians rather than intangible
- Blade of the King now reduces swing cost by 2 (down from 3)
- Bless now costs 1 (down from 2)
- Bronen the Graveborn now has 2 ATK (up from 1) and no longer has Persistent
- Dark Illusion now costs 3 (down from 4)
- Drain Life now only targets followers
- Enflamed Pact now costs 2 (down from 3)
- Enormous Protector now has 3 ATK (up from 2) and is a common (rather than rare)
- Gravemind now costs 4 (down from 6) and doesn't discard at end of turn
- Mavel Shama now has 4 Health (up from 4) and gains +1/+2 (down from +3/+3)
- Noble Owl now has 2 ATK (down from 3)
- Parched Predator now gains +1/+1 (down from +2/+2)
- Rage Bringer (Follower) now is a common (rather from rare)
- Redan Entertainer now costs 2 (down from 3)
- Ritual Bolt now deals 3 damage (up from 2)
- Riva Action no longer has quickness and unstable
- Screeching Banshee now costs 1 to perform its effect (down from 2)
- Tarin Spellburst (Follower) now has 6 health (up from 4)
- The Painter now has 4 ATK (up from 3)
- Tinkering Spirit now costs 3 (up from 2)
- Trained Hound no longer gains +2 ATK
- Volcano Elemental no longer deals damage to heroes, gains +2/+1 (down from +2/+2), and doesn't require tactician
- You can now attack while wielding a weapon but not having the resources to swing with it (the weapon won't be used)
- Added Flamingo Bundle cosmetic pack to the store
- Player fields now are limited to 6 followers (down from 7)
- Bloom now destroys both permanent abilities and equipment
- Bash deals +2 damage
- Polished Steel no longer debuffs followers
- Overwhelm now costs 3 (up from 2)
- Celestia no longer draws cards
- Dark Knight Alabaster now gives drain to followers with ATK 2 or less
- Dina has been reworked
Changed files in this update