Patch notes 2021-11-25 (experimental)

Hey everyone,
thank you for the first round of feedback regarding the new content from our just-launched experimental branch! We're more eager to experiment there (duh) so expect more fixes and changes in the future.
Balance changes
- Engine now generates 400 HP, up from 200 HP.
- Large Windmill now generates up to 400 HP, up from 300 HP.
- Windmill now generates up to 200 HP, up from 120 HP.
- Updated building: Aquatic Farmhouse. Now costs 150 SP to unlock, and 30 logs and 10 planks to build. This should make it a good mid-game alternative to the Farmhouse.
Fixes
- Mechanical Water Pump now has its max depth listed.
- (Raw) Chestnuts are now shown in Materials.
- Fixed a crash caused by clicking a warning about the building requiring water (which appeared before a Lido was built).
- The game should no longer crash on Apple Silicon machines. It still runs on Rosetta but we are working on native M1 support.
Changed depots in development branch