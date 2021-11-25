 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Timberborn update for 25 November 2021

Patch notes 2021-11-25 (experimental)

Share · View all patches · Build 7777208 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone,

thank you for the first round of feedback regarding the new content from our just-launched experimental branch! We're more eager to experiment there (duh) so expect more fixes and changes in the future.

Balance changes
  • Engine now generates 400 HP, up from 200 HP.
  • Large Windmill now generates up to 400 HP, up from 300 HP.
  • Windmill now generates up to 200 HP, up from 120 HP.
  • Updated building: Aquatic Farmhouse. Now costs 150 SP to unlock, and 30 logs and 10 planks to build. This should make it a good mid-game alternative to the Farmhouse.
Fixes
  • Mechanical Water Pump now has its max depth listed.
  • (Raw) Chestnuts are now shown in Materials.
  • Fixed a crash caused by clicking a warning about the building requiring water (which appeared before a Lido was built).
  • The game should no longer crash on Apple Silicon machines. It still runs on Rosetta but we are working on native M1 support.

Changed depots in development branch

View more data in app history for build 7777208
Base Content win64 Depot 1062091
Base Content macos Depot 1062092
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.