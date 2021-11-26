The Random Colosseum Update is here!

Hello Bounty Hunters,

The latest update is all about the Colosseum’s core system rework. We are bringing two reworked Colosseum modes to the game to give you more variety and more gameplay. Let us tell you about today’s changes in a bit more detail.

Recruit Colosseum is for those who do not fear the unknown. If you dare to enter this colosseum, you will stand against hordes of randomly spawning aliens. No Bounty Hunter knows what kind of enemy they will face here. Will it be a swarm of easy-to-kill aliens, or a pack of killers led by an even bigger killer! Nothing is certain in the Recruit Colosseum except that with each wave you manage to survive, the next will be harder to beat as enemies will have higher vector and enhancements.

The Veteran Colosseum is made for those Bounty Hunters who are on the cusp of greatest - or insanity. In this colosseum you will have to use both your brains and brawn. We took the Recruit Colosseum, but we added a bit more spice to it. It’s all about enemy versatility here. You will not only come across waves of aliens, but they also have various random enhancements too! This is the place where you need to engage both sides of your brain, and not just your thumbs. Non-standard solutions are highly encouraged.

Let us know in the comment section below what you think of these changes. We will be using this system as a basis for our endgame update too, so all your feedback, all your thoughts are most welcome. Which colosseum is your favourite, are you having fun with them, and what else comes to your mind when you play? Curious to hear your thoughts.

Good luck with the waves of aliens out there Bounty Hunter! And as always, read our changelog below for all the details.

Novarama Team

The Colosseum system rework is here! In this patch we've focused on reworking how the Colosseums work in order to make them more replayable. This new system allows us to randomize and enhance the flavor and variety of enemies depending on waves, vector and more to give you a new challenge every time you enter a Colosseum! With this update, we've made these changes available in the Recruit and Veteran Colosseums, and we will use it to its best potential in the Endgame update.

RECRUIT COLOSSEUM REWORK

The Recruit Colosseum has a focus on freshnes. Each time you enter the colosseum you will not know which enemies you will encounter. Maybe a wave of basic enemies trying to swarm you, or a swarm of enemies led by an elite one! In any case, the recruit Colosseum now contains all enemies you've seen on the Recruit Contracts!

General

· Added to the colosseum all enemies from the RECRUIT contracts. Every challenge you've faced on the RECRUIT contracts can spawn at a wave of the colosseum!

· Modified the System of the colosseum

More basic enemies added to the spawn pool from all the RECRUIT contracts.

More Elite enemies added to the spawn pool from all the RECRUIT contracts.

Each wave you pass it gets harder in terms of vector and enhancements of enemies.

Enemies spawns are random.

VETERAN COLOSSEUM REWORK

The Veteran Colosseum has a focus on enemy versatility. We want you to feel the Colosseum different in many ways, so in addition to the recruit changes the system also allows a variety of enhancements to enemies that the player might need to find different ways of dealing with them. Imagine how different it is to fight against a rinosnail if it has an anti range barrier or a dolem if it has a full shield instead of HP... Join the challenge and discover the new Veteran Colosseum!

General

· Added to the Colosseum all enemies from the VETERAN contracts. Every challenge you've faced on the VETERAN contracts can spawn at a wave of the Colosseum !

· Modified the system of the Colosseum

More basic enemies added to the spawn pool from all the VETERAN contracts.

More Elite enemies added to the spawn pool from all the VETERAN contracts.

Elite enemies and bosses can spawn with random enhancements to add versatility to enemies. Adding another layer of complexity to the fight

Basic enemies can also spawn with random enhancements in certain waves to maximize the potential of some enemies to create new dynamics and experiences at the Colosseum.

Enemies spawns are random.

Each wave you pass, it gets harder in terms of vector and enhancements of enemies.

BUG FIXING

Major Issues

· Fixed a memory leak problem when entering a contract doubling the memory needed for the game each game you play. This also affected the temperature of your hardware.

Fixes

· Fixed a bug with the controller that removed the help hoovers if the player opens them with "L3" too fast.

· Fixed a bug with reward screen, if the player gets more than 10 units of a reward the number shown was 0.

If you enjoy Killsquad and you haven’t left a review on Steam yet, please, do so now! Each review will help us reach more people. And more visibility for the game means more money for new additions and features to the game even now that it is on full release! So if you have a spare minute, leave a review. Each one really matters.

What are we doing right now:

· Working on the Endgame Content.

· If your game crashes, a Crash reporter will appear. Please add the details of what you were doing at the time of the crash and send it to us. If you want to, feel free to contact us directly here at killsquad@novarama.com, with your "Saved" folder (C:\Users%USERNAME%\AppData\Local\Killsquad) attached.