Cards of Patience update for 25 November 2021

Patch 1.05

Patch 1.05

  • Added spell costs to spell tree, so the player can see if it's worth to upgrade a spell
  • Hide item and potion tooltip when spell tree is visible
  • Added two-damage attack to crystal enemy to prevent an endless fight
  • Potential fix for cards not turn up after a timebomb explosion (Please send me feedback, if this still occurs)
  • Improved some tooltips on shop menu
  • Fixed streak generates no gold after the last card gets destroyed

Known Bugs:

  • Sometimes when two or more cards should get an status effect, only one card gets it.

