Patch 1.05

- Added spell costs to spell tree, so the player can see if it's worth to upgrade a spell
- Hide item and potion tooltip when spell tree is visible
- Added two-damage attack to crystal enemy to prevent an endless fight
- Potential fix for cards not turn up after a timebomb explosion (Please send me feedback, if this still occurs)
- Improved some tooltips on shop menu
- Fixed streak generates no gold after the last card gets destroyed
Known Bugs:
- Sometimes when two or more cards should get an status effect, only one card gets it.
Changed files in this update